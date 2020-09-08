Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

