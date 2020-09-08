Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $4.82 on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 482,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.