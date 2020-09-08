Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.53. 207,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,018,306. The firm has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

