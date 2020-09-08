Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.71 ($70.25).

VNA stock traded up €1.74 ($2.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €59.30 ($69.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.37. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

