VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Main First Bank started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 141,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,997. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

