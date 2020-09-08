VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

VIVHY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

