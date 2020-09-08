Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.