Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,801. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $252.75 million, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

