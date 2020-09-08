Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 4,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $252.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 1.63. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

