Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $189.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.