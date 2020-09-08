Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $32.55 on Friday. Vanadian Energy has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72.
About Vanadian Energy
