Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Vanadian Energy (OTCMKTS:COOSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $32.55 on Friday. Vanadian Energy has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72.

Get Vanadian Energy alerts:

About Vanadian Energy

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.