ValuEngine Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIEN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

