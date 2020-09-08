ValuEngine Lowers BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.70. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.63.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $103.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Research analysts forecast that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

