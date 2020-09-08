v.systems (VSYS) Market Cap Tops $50.12 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $50.12 million and $2.54 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,998,285,382 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,426,918 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars.

