USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00116591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.01711492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168139 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

