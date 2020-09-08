USD Coin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $418.59 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03376268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,813,802,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,808,141,477 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Poloniex, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Coinsuper, FCoin, CoinEx, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Hotbit, SouthXchange and Korbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

