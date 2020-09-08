USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. USD Coin has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $418.59 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009919 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit, CPDAX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03376268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,813,802,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,808,141,477 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Poloniex, FCoin, Hotbit, CPDAX, SouthXchange, OKEx, Korbit, Coinsuper, Crex24 and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

