Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.
Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.
Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 5,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
