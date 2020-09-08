Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 5,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

