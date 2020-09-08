Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ UMRX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 5,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

