Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Univar posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Univar’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 2,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Univar during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Univar by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 93,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,687. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 851.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

