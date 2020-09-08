Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,609 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after buying an additional 493,870 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,306 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 14,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

