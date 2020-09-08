Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,781 Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.59% of Harrow Health worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HROW remained flat at $$6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $232,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 153,100 shares of company stock worth $786,562 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

