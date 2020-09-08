Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of eGain worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 87.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. eGain Corp has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $356.65 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.80.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%.

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $553,100. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

