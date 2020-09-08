Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The company has a market cap of $256.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMRK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

