Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 65,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.