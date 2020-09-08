Unify Hits Market Capitalization of $174,590.06 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Unify has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Unify has a market cap of $174,590.06 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00469856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

