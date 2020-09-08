U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.31.
Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
