U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

