U Network (UUU) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $362,450.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

