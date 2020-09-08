U Network (UUU) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $362,450.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About U Network
Buying and Selling U Network
