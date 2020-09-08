Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

