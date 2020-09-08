Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,376 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $37.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $935.97. 77,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,281. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,015.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $747.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.54.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

