Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 101.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 12,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,333. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

