Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 78.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. 27,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

