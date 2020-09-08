Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

NYSE:KSU traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.63. 17,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

