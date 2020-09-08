Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.31% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 4,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,887. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

