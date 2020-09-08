Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 140,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,416,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after buying an additional 77,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,547,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

