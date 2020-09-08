Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 47.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,888,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. 34,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,718. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.