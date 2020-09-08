Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $3.24 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 521.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 966.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 198,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,190. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

