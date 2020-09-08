Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 418.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of RealPage worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,031,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RealPage by 1,261.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 658,495 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth $30,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RealPage by 79,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 536,690 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $24,750,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.
In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,689.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 858,118 shares of company stock worth $54,300,979. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RealPage Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
See Also: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.