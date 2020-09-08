Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 418.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of RealPage worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,031,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RealPage by 1,261.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 658,495 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth $30,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RealPage by 79,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 536,690 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $24,750,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,689.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 858,118 shares of company stock worth $54,300,979. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

