Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 360,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,167. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

