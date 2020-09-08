Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 177.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

JPM traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The stock has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.