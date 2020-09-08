Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

