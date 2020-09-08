Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after buying an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alteryx by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. 62,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -259.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,729 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,691 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

