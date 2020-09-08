Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,589,000 after buying an additional 322,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

