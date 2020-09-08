Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.40 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 127.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 158.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.26. 566,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

