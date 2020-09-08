Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,146 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 374,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 46,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

