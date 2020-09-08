Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,893 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,382 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,966. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 196.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

