Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,674 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

SIRI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 1,562,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,686,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

