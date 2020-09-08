Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 414.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

