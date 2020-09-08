Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

ZBH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,924. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

