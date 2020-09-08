Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allegion by 181.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 520.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. 24,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,899. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

